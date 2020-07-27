Video

A Scottish pilot, who has returned to the UK after over two months on a ventilator in Vietnam, has warned Britons "not to be blasé about coronavirus" as lockdown eases.

Stephen Cameron, 42, from Motherwell was Vietnam's sickest patient and became known across the country as Patient 91.

"I'm a living example of what this virus can do and how serious it is," he told the BBC in an exclusive interview from his hospital bed at University Hospital Wishaw.

"I don't think the NHS could cope if there was a wave of people who needed the amount of care and life support that I needed."