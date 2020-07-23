Media player
'I have met a lot of people who are like family'
Scots returning from Spain no longer have to quarantine after the easing of lockdown restrictions.
Glasgow man Gerald Masterton is celebrating on holiday in Ibiza.
The 51-year-old dance music fan enjoys yearly trips to the island and is well-known in the club scene community.
BBC Scotland's The Nine spoke to him before his trip this year.
23 Jul 2020
