Boris Johnson defends union on visit to Scotland
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boris Johnson defends the UK union on visit to Scotland

Boris Johnson has defended the UK during a visit to Orkney in Scotland.

The prime minister said the Union has helped the United Kingdom get through “thick and thin”, adding it had enabled support to people in all parts of the country.

The SNP said the visit showed Mr Johnson was "in a panic" about rising support for Scottish independence.

  • 23 Jul 2020