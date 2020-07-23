Boris Johnson defends union on visit to Scotland

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson defends the UK union on visit to Scotland
Boris Johnson has defended the UK during a visit to Orkney in Scotland.
The prime minister said the Union has helped the United Kingdom get through “thick and thin”, adding it had enabled support to people in all parts of the country.
The SNP said the visit showed Mr Johnson was "in a panic" about rising support for Scottish independence.
-
23 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-53514704/boris-johnson-defends-the-uk-union-on-visit-to-scotlandRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window