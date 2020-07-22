Schools and shielding only changes expected next week
Nicola Sturgeon has said businesses that are not open yet may have to wait a little longer before the coronavirus restrictions affecting them are eased.

The First Minister said the focus of the government was on the reopening of schools and easing of restrictions on those who are shielding.

  • 22 Jul 2020