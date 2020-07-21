Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
First Minister: UK government 'negligent' on Russian interference
Nicola Sturgeon has said a report on Russian interference in the EU and Scottish independence referendums points to "negligence" on the part of the UK government.
The first minister said the findings of the Intelligence and Security Report meant "we should not be complacent about Russian interference in our democracy."
-
21 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-53489530/first-minister-uk-government-negligent-on-russian-interferenceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window