FM on 'UK govt negligence in face of Russian interference'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

First Minister: UK government 'negligent' on Russian interference

Nicola Sturgeon has said a report on Russian interference in the EU and Scottish independence referendums points to "negligence" on the part of the UK government.

The first minister said the findings of the Intelligence and Security Report meant "we should not be complacent about Russian interference in our democracy."

Read more.

  • 21 Jul 2020