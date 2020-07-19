Scottish and UK governments clash over post-Brexit powers
The Scottish secretary has dismissed as "scaremongering" claims that UK government plans for a post-Brexit internal market amount to a "a power grab".

Alister Jack told Sunday Politics Scotland suggestions that changes could allow chlorinated chicken to be sold in UK shops or threaten Scottish government policies like free tuition fees or minimum pricing for alcohol were not true.

Scotland's Constitutional Affairs Secretary Michael Russell insisted the UK government could not be trusted over food standards.

