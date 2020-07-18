Media player
Care home pianist, 98, completes 100-day challenge
A care home resident inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore has completed her own charity challenge of playing the piano for 100 days in a row.
Rebecca Parker, 98, has been boosting morale in McClymont House, Lanark, since April.
And to date she has raised more than £14,000 for Lanarkshire Health Board Endowment Funds.
Mrs Parker described the generosity of donors as "quite outstanding".
18 Jul 2020
