Care home pianist, 98, to finish 100-day challenge
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Care home pianist, 98, completes 100-day challenge

A care home resident inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore has completed her own charity challenge of playing the piano for 100 days in a row.

Rebecca Parker, 98, has been boosting morale in McClymont House, Lanark, since April.

And to date she has raised more than £14,000 for Lanarkshire Health Board Endowment Funds.

Mrs Parker described the generosity of donors as "quite outstanding".

  • 18 Jul 2020