Video

The low level of exposure to coronavirus in the Scottish population highlights the care needed in easing lockdown, Scotland's interim deputy chief medical officer has warned.

Dr Nicola Steedman has been setting out infection data based on estimates from antibody testing between 20 April and the end of June.

Dr Steedman said the percentage of people in Scotland who have been exposed to coronavirus was likely to be 4.3% and this made following guidelines necessary to "protect all of us".