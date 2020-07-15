Pubs, cafes and hairdressers reopen in Scotland
Coronavirus: Scots head to pubs and hairdressers as rules eased

Scotland has begun its most significant relaxation of coronavirus measures since the country went into lockdown in March.

Hairdressers and barbers, pubs and restaurants, cinemas, tourist attractions and places of worship have reopened with strict social distancing rules.

