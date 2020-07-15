Media player
Coronavirus: Scots head to pubs and hairdressers as rules eased
Scotland has begun its most significant relaxation of coronavirus measures since the country went into lockdown in March.
Hairdressers and barbers, pubs and restaurants, cinemas, tourist attractions and places of worship have reopened with strict social distancing rules.
15 Jul 2020
