Sturgeon 'nervous' over lockdown easing
The first minister says the latest moves out of lockdown are the "highest risk" changes Scotland has seen so far.

Nicola Sturgeon was speaking as pubs, restaurants, tourism, cinemas, hairdressers and places of worship all begin to have restrictions lifted with mitigation measures.

Ms Sturgeon said these indoor services bring with them more chance for coronavirus to spread and urged people to follow the guidelines to keep infections low.

  • 15 Jul 2020