Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Sturgeon 'nervous' over lockdown easing
The first minister says the latest moves out of lockdown are the "highest risk" changes Scotland has seen so far.
Nicola Sturgeon was speaking as pubs, restaurants, tourism, cinemas, hairdressers and places of worship all begin to have restrictions lifted with mitigation measures.
Ms Sturgeon said these indoor services bring with them more chance for coronavirus to spread and urged people to follow the guidelines to keep infections low.
-
15 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-53422110/coronavirus-sturgeon-nervous-over-lockdown-easingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window