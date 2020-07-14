Why are there so few ethnic minority MSPs?

Video

The Black Lives Matter movement has been debated in the Scottish Parliament, but it has also raised questions about why there are only two MSPs from ethnic minority backgrounds to take part in such debates.

In five Holyrood elections since 1999, each electing 129 MSPs, Holyrood has had a total of four members from black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities - all of them men of Scots-Pakistani heritage.

With parties now working on their candidate lists for the 2021 elections, what needs to change?

BBC Scotland's The Nine programme looked at why ethnic minorities are under-represented.