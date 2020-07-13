Shopping centres reopen across Scotland

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Shopping centres reopen as lockdown eases across Scotland
Non-essential shops inside shopping centres are reopening for business.
All such retailers have been closed since the country went into lockdown in March.
Shoppers in Glasgow and Aberdeen welcomed the move, as did retailers in Dundee, with many welcoming the additional health and safety measures designed to ensure public safety.
13 Jul 2020
