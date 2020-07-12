Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 'No immediate plan' for border quarantine
Nicola Sturgeon has said there are no plans for cross-border quarantine but she has not ruled them out.
The first minister told The Andrew Marr Show she was looking closely at whether the virus is coming in to Scotland from other parts of the UK.
Ms Sturgeon said any decisions taken would be based on "a public health perspective".
-
12 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-53381959/coronavirus-no-immediate-plan-for-border-quarantineRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window