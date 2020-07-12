'No immediate plan' for border quarantine
Nicola Sturgeon has said there are no plans for cross-border quarantine but she has not ruled them out.

The first minister told The Andrew Marr Show she was looking closely at whether the virus is coming in to Scotland from other parts of the UK.

Ms Sturgeon said any decisions taken would be based on "a public health perspective".

