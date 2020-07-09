Comedy great Johnny Beattie dies aged 93
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Scottish comedy great Johnny Beattie dies aged 93

Scottish showbiz legend, actor and comedian Johnny Beattie has died at the age of 93.

His career spanned TV and film roles, variety theatre, stand-up, and pantomime.

Beattie is said to have passed away peacefully after a short spell at St Margaret's Hospice near Glasgow.

  • 09 Jul 2020