Virtual Piper Alpha memorial service held in Aberdeen
A virtual Piper Alpha memorial service has taken place to mark 32 years since the disaster.
The platform, 120 miles north-east of Aberdeen, was engulfed in flames on 6 July 1988.
The event was held to remember the 167 men who lost their lives in the tragedy.
It had to be moved online due to coronavirus restrictions.
06 Jul 2020
