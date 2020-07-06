Virtual Piper Alpha memorial held
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Virtual Piper Alpha memorial service held in Aberdeen

A virtual Piper Alpha memorial service has taken place to mark 32 years since the disaster.

The platform, 120 miles north-east of Aberdeen, was engulfed in flames on 6 July 1988.

The event was held to remember the 167 men who lost their lives in the tragedy.

It had to be moved online due to coronavirus restrictions.

  • 06 Jul 2020