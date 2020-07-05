Scots thank the NHS on its 72nd birthday
People in Scotland have performed, clapped and blasted horns to mark the 72nd birthday of the NHS.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was among those to clap and thank NHS workers for everything they have done during the coronavirus pandemic.

