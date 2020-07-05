Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: No follow-up checks on travellers from abroad
Scottish Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has said no quarantine checks have taken place on people arriving in Scotland from overseas as officials did not have access to the UK Home Office systems.
Since 8 June, anyone entering Scotland from abroad had to go into quarantine for two weeks or face a £480 fine.
The 14-day isolation period was enforced to prevent new cases of Covid-19 being brought into the country.
Ms Freeman told the BBC's Politics Scotland the issue had been resolved, and checks will start taking place from next week.
-
05 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-53298932/coronavirus-no-follow-up-checks-on-travellers-from-abroadRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window