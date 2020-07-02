Media player
Coronavirus: Kids and teenagers - what are the new rules?
The first minister has removed social distancing for under-12s outdoors and eases restrictions on teenagers meeting up.
The announcement came as Nicola Sturgeon outlined the latest changes to coronavirus restrictions.
Ms Sturgeon addressed children directly, saying she hoped they would enjoy the increased freedom to play.
02 Jul 2020
