Face coverings in shops 'can reduce risk'
The first minister says face coverings in shops will be mandatory from the end of next week.

Nicola Sturgeon was outlining the latest changes in coronavirus restrictions, including more movement and the removal of social distancing for younger children.

But Ms Sturgeon said that as there would be more interaction coming out of lockdown it was right to make face covering compulsory in shops to limit the risk of transmission.

  • 02 Jul 2020