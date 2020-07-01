Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Annan residents react to cross-border virus 'cluster'
A cross-border "cluster" of coronavirus cases has been identified across south west Scotland and north west England.
NHS Dumfries and Galloway confirmed there had been nine new cases of Covid-19 in the Gretna and Annan areas since Monday.
The BBC spoke to residents in Annan about their reaction to the news of the new cases.
01 Jul 2020
