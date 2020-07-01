Cross-border 'cluster' of virus cases probed

Video

A cross-border "cluster" of coronavirus cases has been identified across south west Scotland and north west England.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway confirmed there had been nine new cases of Covid-19 in the Gretna and Annan areas since Monday.

It said everyone was self-isolating and work was taking place to identify any recent contacts.

Scotland's national clinical director, Prof Jason Leitch, described it as a "complex but small cluster".