Coronavirus: Cross-border 'cluster' of virus cases probed
A cross-border "cluster" of coronavirus cases has been identified across south west Scotland and north west England.
NHS Dumfries and Galloway confirmed there had been nine new cases of Covid-19 in the Gretna and Annan areas since Monday.
It said everyone was self-isolating and work was taking place to identify any recent contacts.
Scotland's national clinical director, Prof Jason Leitch, described it as a "complex but small cluster".
01 Jul 2020
