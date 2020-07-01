Scotland's death rate returns to normal levels
The total number of people who are dying in Scotland has returned to normal levels, according to official figures.

The National Records of Scotland (NRS) said a total of 1,006 people died between 22 and 28 June.

This was actually slightly lower than the average of 1,026 deaths recorded in the same week over the past five years.

The figures reflect the continuing fall in the number of coronavirus deaths in Scotland.

  • 01 Jul 2020