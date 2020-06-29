Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Shopping returns to Scotland's streets
After 14 weeks of lockdown, Scotland's non-essential retailers emerged from the coronavirus lockdown on Monday.
Despite the rain, shoppers were queuing up as stores reopened across the country.
In Glasgow city centre, there were long queues at Primark and the Apple store, but many shops remained quiet.
-
29 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-53227209/coronavirus-shopping-returns-to-scotland-s-streetsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window