July 'crucial' for suppressing virus in Scotland

Video

A public health expert says July is a key month for efforts to drive Scotland towards fully reopening schools.

Prof Devi Sridhar, from the University of Edinburgh, told the BBC's Politics Scotland programme that low transmission rates will be tested as lockdown starts to open up.

There were no confirmed deaths from the virus in Scotland on Friday or Saturday, but Prof Sridhar said people still needed to "follow the rules" to guard against an uptick.