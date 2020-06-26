Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Glasgow stabbing: 'Police ensured attack was not worse'
The first minister has praised police for how they dealt with a mass stabbing in a Glasgow hotel.
Nicola Sturgeon was speaking after a man was shot dead on an attack which left six injured, including a police officer.
Police have said the incident was not being treated as terrorism.
-
26 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-53201687/glasgow-stabbing-police-ensured-attack-was-not-worseRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window