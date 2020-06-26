Glasgow eyewitness: 'There was blood all over the steps'
Glasgow stabbing: Eyewitness describes seeing victim on steps

A man has been shot dead by police after a stabbing attack at a hotel in Glasgow city centre.

Six people are being treated in hospital for their injuries, including a police officer who was said to be "critical but stable".

Eyewitness Matthew Nisbet described the immediate moments after the attack.

