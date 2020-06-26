Media player
Fifty years of Glasgow's Kingston Bridge
The Kingston Bridge in Glasgow opened 50 years ago today.
The bridge was a major development in the city, with the motorway built through the centre of Glasgow.
About 150,000 vehicles now travel over the bridge ever day.
26 Jun 2020
