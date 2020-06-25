The garden salon ready to cut your lockdown hair
The garden salon ready to cut lockdown hair

A hairdresser has created a salon in her back garden to tackle styling in the age of coronavirus.

Norma Chesne has spent the past few months getting her business ready at her Uddingston home.

She said her husband and son are in construction and were happy for a project to keep them busy during lockdown.

Hairdressers in Scotland are due to reopen on 15 July as lockdown eases.

