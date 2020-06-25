'I thought this was the year my life would start'

Video

At this time of year young people leaving school, college and university are usually looking forward to graduation and planning their futures.

But the coronavirus pandemic has put many career paths on hold and created huge uncertainty in the jobs market.

So what does the future have in store for the Class of 2020? We asked graduate Rebekah, apprentice Hannah and school leaver Ross.

Producer: Hayley Jarvis

Editing: Morgan Spence