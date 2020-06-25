Media player
The Class of 2020: 'I thought this was the year my life would start'
At this time of year young people leaving school, college and university are usually looking forward to graduation and planning their futures.
But the coronavirus pandemic has put many career paths on hold and created huge uncertainty in the jobs market.
So what does the future have in store for the Class of 2020? We asked graduate Rebekah, apprentice Hannah and school leaver Ross.
Read more here
Producer: Hayley Jarvis
Editing: Morgan Spence
25 Jun 2020
