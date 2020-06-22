Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus in Scotland: Potential 'unemployment tsunami' needs urgent plan
Former Tesco Bank boss Benny Higgins has said additional help is needed for 16 to 25-year-olds to ensure Scotland can recover from the economic crisis caused by coronavirus.
Mr Higgins, chair of group advising Scottish ministers on how to repair the economy, said a potential tsunami of unemployment required urgent intervention.
He said young people in particular, were at risk from long-term scarring from the imminent recession.
-
22 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-53141128/coronavirus-in-scotland-potential-unemployment-tsunami-needs-urgent-planRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window