Coronavirus: 101-year-old woman zooms on a zip slide
A 101-year-old woman has raised £12,000 by completing a high speed zip wire challenge.
Margaret McConchie, from Laggan near Gatehouse of Fleet, took on the feat in aid of NHS Charities Together.
Her goal was to raise £1,919 - to match the year of her birth - but she ended up raising thousands and said she enjoyed the experience "thoroughly".
19 Jun 2020
