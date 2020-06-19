Extended households 'to help with loneliness'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Extended households 'to help with loneliness'

The first minister says she hopes extended households will help tackle the loneliness of lockdown.

Nicola Sturgeon was outlining how the new option of joining with another households for people living alone and single parents will work from Friday.

She said it was a positive step after the cruel "isolation" that lockdown has meant for some.

  • 19 Jun 2020