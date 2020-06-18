Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Extended households can now stay over
People who live alone and single parents can now join up with another household indoors from Friday as lockdown eases in Scotland.
The move to Phase 2 was outlined by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and also included moves to let up to three households meet outdoors.
Ms Sturgeon also confirmed that face coverings would be mandatory on public transport from Monday, but said the reopening of more shops would not come until the end of the month.
-
18 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-53098186/coronavirus-extended-households-can-now-stay-overRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window