Coronavirus in Scotland: What happened to three ICU patients we visited?
Six weeks ago we reported from the intensive care unit (ICU) at University Hospital Monklands in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, where we met three patients being treated for Covid-19.
What happened to them after we left the hospital?
BBC Scotland's James Cook, from The Nine, has been back to find out.
18 Jun 2020
