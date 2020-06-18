Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Police and demonstrators clash at George Square in Glasgow
Six men have been arrested by police after two separate protest groups gathered in George Square.
National Defence League supporters went to the square saying they wanted to "make and stand" and "protect the Cenotaph".
Shortly afterwards activists from No Evictions Glasgow arrived for their planned demonstration.
-
18 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-53092947/police-and-demonstrators-clash-at-george-square-in-glasgowRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window