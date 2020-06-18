Scottish Green call for 'outdoor learning'
Scottish Greens: Give schoolchildren outdoor learning

Schoolchildren should be offered outdoor learning or alternative classroom venues to return to education, says Scottish Green MSP Alison Johnstone.

The party’s co-leader told BBC Debate Night that many children are “being damaged” without access to schools during coronavirus lockdown.

She said: “Almost one in four children in Edinburgh live in poverty. Not all children are in homes where it is possible to learn.”

