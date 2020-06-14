Sturgeon hopes to allow more social interaction this week
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Sturgeon hopes to allow more social interaction

Nicola Sturgeon says more social interaction, the remobilisation of the NHS and a date for the reopening of the retail sector are some of the measures being considered for the next stage of the easing of the coronavirus lockdown.

The first minister is expected to outline the next steps for Scotland's route out of the restrictions on Thursday.

  • 14 Jun 2020