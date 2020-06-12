Video

Pipers have paid tribute to the thousands of Scots who were killed or captured in the Battle of St Valery.

The French fishing port was the site of the last stand by the soldiers of the 51st Highland Division 80 years ago.

The battle was immortalised in the march Heroes of St Valery, which was composed by Pipe Major Donald MacLean - one of those captured.

It was performed by an estimated 500 pipers across the world to mark the anniversary of the "forgotten Dunkirk".