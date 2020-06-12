Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Nicola Sturgeon expects rise in unemployment
Nicola Sturgeon has said she expects a rise in unemployment across Scotland as a result of coronavirus.
Speaking ahead of the publication of a key report next week on Scotland's labour market between February and April this year, the first minister said she believed there would be "significant impact on employment" as well as a rise in people who have lost their jobs following the lockdown.
12 Jun 2020
