FM expects to see rise in unemployment in key report
Coronavirus: Nicola Sturgeon expects rise in unemployment

Nicola Sturgeon has said she expects a rise in unemployment across Scotland as a result of coronavirus.

Speaking ahead of the publication of a key report next week on Scotland's labour market between February and April this year, the first minister said she believed there would be "significant impact on employment" as well as a rise in people who have lost their jobs following the lockdown.

  • 12 Jun 2020