'Advice says stick to 2m distancing'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 'Advice says stick to 2m social distancing'
The first minister says 2m social distancing remains the safest option to "balance all of the different harms".
Nicola Sturgeon said reducing the distance could bring trade-offs of having to wear face coverings more often or spending less time in busier places.
It comes as ministers in England are facing calls from Tory backbenchers to drop the 2m social distancing rule.
Read more here.
-
11 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-53012797/coronavirus-advice-says-stick-to-2m-social-distancingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window