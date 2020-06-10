Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The bus bringing bingo to the streets
Going to a bingo hall is one of the many activities not possible right now, but a community group in Paisley has decided to bring a socially-distanced version of the game to the streets.
The Isolation Bingo Bus in Ferguslie Park has been providing some light relief during lockdown.
A group of local volunteers is behind the bingo bus and people have been setting up socially distanced chairs and tables to join in for their chance to win.
-
10 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window