Coronavirus: Returning home after 56 days in intensive care
A Prestwick man has finally been discharged from hospital after eight weeks in intensive care with Covid-19.
After 52 days on a ventilator, George Clark was finally reunited with his wife and three grown-up children.
Prior to Covid-19, the average stay in ICU would three to four days.
10 Jun 2020
