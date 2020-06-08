Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sturgeon 'optimistic' about easing lockdown further
Nicola Sturgeon is "optimistic" that Scotland's coronavirus restrictions could be eased further on 18 June after a second day with no recorded deaths.
See more here.
-
08 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-52969495/sturgeon-optimistic-about-easing-lockdown-furtherRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window