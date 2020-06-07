Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Black Lives Matter protests in Scotland
Crowds have turned out to support Black Lives Matter protests across Scotland.
Events were held in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Inverness and around the country.
Despite pleas to find safer ways to express their support, large numbers gathered on Glasgow Green and Holyrood Park.
Many wore masks and observed social distancing.
