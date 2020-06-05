Media player
Coronavirus: 'Find safe ways to support Black Lives Matter'
The first minister has warned that mass gatherings are a risk to life and urges people to show support for Black Lives Matter in safe ways.
Nicola Sturgeon was delivering the latest Scottish government briefing as she issued caution over events planned in Scotland this weekend.
05 Jun 2020
Share
