George Floyd video 'brought back memories of Sheku'

The sister of a man who died in police custody in Fife says the video of George Floyd's death in the US brought back memories of her brother.
Kadi Johnson believes her brother, Sheku Bayoh, would not have died as he did if he was white.
Speaking to the BBC, she said she "relived" Mr Bayoh's death after watching George Floyd being restrained by police officers in Minneapolis.
The officers who restrained Mr Bayoh have always denied any wrongdoing.
04 Jun 2020
