FM says wearing face coverings may become mandatory
Scotland's first minister has said wearing face coverings in enclosed public spaces such as shops and public transport may become mandatory.

Nicola Sturgeon said it was something the Scottish government was considering.

Currently, the Scottish government advise people to wear face coverings.

  • 04 Jun 2020