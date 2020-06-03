Urban red foxes evolving to life in cities

Media player
Urban red foxes evolving to life in towns and cities
Urban red foxes are diverging from their country cousins, becoming more similar to domesticated dogs, according to researchers.
A study found urban foxes had smaller brains and were developing a different snout shape, better adapted for urban foraging.
The team, led by the University of Glasgow, stressed that urban foxes remained far from domesticated.
But they said the changes mirrored the way dogs and cats became domestic pets.
Read more: Urban foxes 'more like domesticated dogs'
03 Jun 2020
