Fox fearlessly approaches woman during picnic
A video shared on social media showed a fox walking up to a woman who was having a picnic in the grounds of an Aberdeen maternity hospital.
It can be seen attempting to help itself to food before rolling on the picnic blanket.
03 Jun 2020
