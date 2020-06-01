Sturgeon urges people to stick to the rules

Video

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she would be “blunt” with those who breach coronavirus guidelines.

The first minister relaxed restrictions north of the border on Friday, allowing more people to meet up while outdoors.

She said the "vast majority" had complied with recommendations not to travel and to keep gatherings small.

But Ms Sturgeon said it was clear that not everyone had complied, with police dispersing 797 gatherings on Saturday.